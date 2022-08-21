BJP will assist Tyagi community, says Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan

As a ‘Mahapanchayat’ by Tyagi community in support of jailed politician Shrikant Tyagi was held on August 21, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying said that the Tyagi community will be assisted by BJP as they have always supported the party. “Shrikant Tyagi should get punishment for whatever he has done but it's not right the way his family faced problems. Tyagi community has always voted for us. So if there is anything, we'll sit and talk with them,” he said.