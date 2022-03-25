BJP welcomes High Courts order directing CBI probe in Birbhum violence

Amid the row over Birbhum violence, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on March 25 welcomed the Calcutta High Court's order directing a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry in the case. "We welcome the decision of the Calcutta High Court. Democracy has fallen in West Bengal. Now the High Court's order will help in instilling people's faith in democracy. I believe the CBI will bring the leaders who are involved in a larger conspiracy under justice. These leaders will be sent to jail. We had specific information that these leaders directed police to reach the spot late after houses were gutted in the fire," West Bengal BJP President Dr Sukanta Majumdar told ANI.