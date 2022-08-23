BJP wants to destroy social fabric of India says Asaduddin Owaisi

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen Chief Asaduddin Owaisi briefed the media on August 23 in Hyderabad. He condemned the remarks made by Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh and said that BJP wanted to destroy the social fabric of India.Asaduddin Owaisi said, “I condemn the comments made by BJP MLA. BJP doesn't want to see that there is peace in Hyderabad. BJP hates Prophet Muhammad and Muslims. They want to destroy the social fabric of India.”“Fight with us politically but not like this. If PM Modi and BJP don't support these comments, then they should react. I also condemn the slogans (Sar Tan Se Juda) that were raised and will say to those people to not take law in their hands,” he added.