BJP wants TMC's programs to shut with help of goons, police in Tripura

TMC MP Saugata Roy on November 22 alleged that BJP wants TMC's programs to shut with the help of goons and police. "We have not got an appointment to meet yet (with HM Amit Shah). This attack on democracy has been going on for the past 4 months. BJP wants TMC's programs to shut with the help of goons and police, but we will continue to fight. They're scared that Tripura is slipping from under their feet," said Saugata Roy.

Nov 22, 2021, 08:00 PM IST