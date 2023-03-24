Search icon
BJP used power to put false allegations against Rahul Gandhi, says Nana Patole

Speaking on BJP National President JP Nadda’s tweet on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Maharashtra Congress Committee Chief Nana Patole on March 24 attacked BJP by saying that they used their power to put false allegations against Rahul Gandhi. “They (BJP) have ego. Yesterday they used their power to put false allegations against Rahul Gandhi. Public will never forgive BJP. BJP and PM Modi are looting the public. By calling himself (PM) from the OBC community, he has done fraud to people by showing them false dreams. Rahul Gandhi will continue fighting for the public,” said Nana Patole.

