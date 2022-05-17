BJP trying to raid Congress members in order to weaken Opposition: Mallikarjun Kharge

Following the raid at the Chennai residence of Karti P Chidambaram, son of Congress Leader P Chidambaram, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that vocal leaders of Congress are being targeted in a way. “Congress members are being raided in an attempt to weaken them. Chidambaram is a good lawyer and economist. This is the effect of speeches, debates he participates in. People vocal in Congress are being targeted. They want to bring autocracy in state,” said Mallikarjun Kharge on May 17.