BJP trying to kill Arvind Kejriwal, alleges Manish Sisodia

Following the incident where miscreants attacked the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 30, Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia condemned the act and alleged that BJP goons tried to murder Kejriwal. “Due to AAP's victory and BJP's defeat in Punjab, BJP wants to murder Arvind Kejriwal. BJP goons were deliberately taken by the police to the residence of CM Kejriwal. They broke the CCTV cameras and barriers in front of the CM's residence,” said Manish Sisodia. Manish Sisodia added, “Just because BJP cannot defeat Kejriwal, they are trying to kill him. Today's incident was a pre-orchestrated plan of the BJP to murder the CM.”