BJP tried to stop Desh ke Mentor campaign alleges Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on January 14 came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and alleged that the BJP tried to stop 'Desh ke Mentor' campaign by asking a Chhattisgarh BJP party worker to file a complaint with National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) that the program is not safe for children. He said, “BJP does not want AAP's 'Desh ka Mentor' program to continue so they used National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to stop this program on a complaint by a BJP worker from Chhattisgarh, who said it is a "threat" to a child's safety.”