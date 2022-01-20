BJP to get over 300 seats in UP Assembly Polls: Kalyan Singh's grandson Sandeep Singh

Sandeep Singh, grandson of the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, filed his nomination from 73 Atrauli Constituency on January 19. While speaking to the mediapersons, Sandeep Singh expressed his confidence for the upcoming UP Polls and said that the BJP will bag over 300 seats in the Assembly Polls. “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve people again. I am confident, BJP will get a majority of over 300 seats in UP Polls. 'Babuji' (former CM Kalyan Singh) isn't here today but I will serve like he had guided,” he said. UP Assembly Elections will be held from February 10 to March 07 in 7 phases.