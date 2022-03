BJP to form govt with full majority in Manipur: CM N Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on March 10 expressed his confidence over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forming government with full majority in the state. “I have prayed to God, that the coming five years would be tantamount to the last 5 years with peace and development and that BJP forms government with full majority,” Manipur CM added.