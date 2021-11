{"id":"2759879","source":"DNA","title":"BJP stages protest at Delhi Jal Board office over water scarcity in city ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"The delegation led by former Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Goel protested against the scarcity of water in Delhi today. They protested at Delhi Jal Board (DJB) headquarters in the national capital. While protesting they also met DJB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nikhil Kumar who took charge on June 6. ","summary":"The delegation led by former Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Goel protested against the scarcity of water in Delhi today. They protested at Delhi Jal Board (DJB) headquarters in the national capital. While protesting they also met DJB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nikhil Kumar who took charge on June 6. ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-bjp-stages-protest-at-delhi-jal-board-office-over-water-scarcity-in-city-2759879","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/12/835251-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/1206DelhiJalBoard01.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560317102","publish_date":"Jun 12, 2019, 10:55 AM IST","modify_date":"Jun 12, 2019, 10:55 AM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2759879"}