BJP slowly destroys parties working in alliance with: NCP leader Nawab Malik

Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik on January 24 reacted to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's statement where he claimed to have 'wasted 25 years in alliance with BJP'. The NCP leader concurred with CM Thackeray’s remark and held that BJP slowly destroys the parties they work in partnership with. “It is a fact that the parties with which BJP goes in the country, they gradually destroy them by grabbing the entire party,” said Nawab Malik. Nawab Malik also commented on Chief Minister Thackeray's ‘Hindutva’ remark saying ‘Shiv Sena’ wanted to say that one must be proud of their religion.”