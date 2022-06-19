BJP Shiv Sena workers flock during inauguration of Kora Kendra flyover in Mumbai

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena workers flocked in large numbers as they pushed each other during the inauguration of the Kora Kendra flyover in Borivali, Mumbai on June 18. Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray had inaugurated the flyover earlier in the day.