Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

BJP sends ED, CBI to residences of party leaders whom they are scared of: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav arrived at Kolkata airport on March 17. While talking to the media persons, Akhilesh Yadav said that BJP sends ED, CBI to the residence of those party leaders whom they are scared of. Akhilesh Yadav said “This is a preparation for how the Samajwadi Party can win more seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2024 because the way the situation is, the BJP is continuously attacking the Constitution, democracy and suppressing the voice of the opposition.” “In Uttar Pradesh, many MLAs and leaders of the Samajwadi Party are jailed in false cases. BJP sends ED, CBI to the residence of those party leaders whom they are scared of,” he added.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Grammy Awards 2023: From Taylor Swift to Cardi B, singers who rocked their red carpet looks, see pics
Discover 5 surprising health benefits of blueberries: From boosting brain function to fighting inflammation and more
Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Bobby Deol attend Zee Cine Awards 2023
Mouni Roy flaunts her toned body in pink bikini top, see PICS
Shah Rukh, Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone, here's how much top Bollywood celebs charge to perform at private parties
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Covid-19: 796 fresh infections reported, active cases more than 5000 after 109 days
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.