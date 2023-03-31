Search icon
BJP’s Sukanta Majumdar accuses TMC govt of lying about Ram Navami procession’s route

West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar on March 30 in a self-made video claimed that Mamata Banerjee led TMC govt lied about the wrong route taken by the Ram Navami procession. Notably, violence broke out during a Ram Navami procession in Howrah on March 30. During the procession, the rioters vandalized public and private properties and set vehicles on fire. West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said, “TMC is lying because it was not the wrong route. There was permission till Howrah ground and this was the only route to go there. Now such days have come in India that you can take out Ram Navami procession in some areas & can't go to other areas.”

