BJP’s reaction to Opposition protest reflects fascism: Adhir Chowdhury

Amid the tussle between the Government and Opposition over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs in the Winter Session of the Parliament, Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury on December 03 sharply criticized BJP. “BJP has no understanding of what should be done, what should not be done. They simply follow the orders of the authority in the BJP party. Right of staging demonstration in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue is being denied by BJP and it shows uncouth face of fascism of BJP,” he added.