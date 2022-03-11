BJP’s Pankaj Singh retains Noida seat by massive margin, thanks people for support

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Noida constituency and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s son Pankaj Singh, on March 10 thanked people of the city following his comfortable victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. “I thank the people of Noida for believing in me again. People have accepted our development work which we have done in last 5 years. I assure the people of Noida that I will work to develop the city,” said Pankaj Singh.