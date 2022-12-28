“BJP’s pain is clearly visible…”, says Digvijay Singh on MP elections

Digvijay Singh on December 28 took a jibe at BJP and said that their pain is visible and the party is not listening to its own members. While talking to ANI, he said, “Their pain is clearly visible and it is obvious because their voice is not being heard by their own party.” “This is their internal matter, what can we talk on this,” he added Also, Singh talked about participation of like-minded parties in the Bharat Jodo Yatra and said, “We had said this earlier that all like-minded parties, civil societies associations along with non-political institutions, to fight back poverty, unemployment, inflation, religious violence in the country, and whoever wants to join, are welcome.”