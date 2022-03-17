BJP’s leadership will decide: Thongam Biswajit on Manipur CM post speculation

Bharatiya Janata Party is yet to decide the next Chief Minister for Manipur after registering a landslide victory in the state. The name of former minister and BJP leader Thongam Biswajit Singh is emerging as the front runner for the top post along with caretaker CM N Biren Singh. Thongam Biswajit on March 17 refused to comment on reports of being in the race to become the next CM. “I don't want to comment on that. BJP is a democratic party, leadership will decide this. They will have a talk with our legislature.” said Th Biswajit Singh.