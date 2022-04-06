BJP's journey is matter of surprise for political analysts: CM Yogi

Speaking at Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) 42nd foundation day programme in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that BJP's journey is a matter of surprise for the political analysts of the country and the world. “The BJP's journey is a matter of surprise for the political analysts of the country and the world. This visit tells a lot. The purpose of the establishment of Bharatiya Jana Sangh was that we do not have the politics of power, we have to work to promote people who create a sense of dedication for India as a political party,” he added.