BJP's ideology is future of country, says former ED officer Rajeshwar Singh

Former Enforcement Directorate joint director and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rajeshwar Singh on February 01 said that he desires to take party’s ideology forth since it is the future of India. “Will take forward BJP's ideology. Party's ideology is country's future. CM Yogi is doing great work against 'mafias', we need to support them. Need to control growing communalism,” said Rajeshwar Singh. Singh's name was announced by BJP on January 31 from Sarojini Nagar Constituency for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Polls.