BJP’s condition will be worse in Rajasthan than Karnataka says Pratap Singh Khachariawas

Speaking on PM Modi’s recent visit to Rajasthan, Minister Pratap Singh Khachariawas on June 01 slammed BJP and claimed that their condition would be worse in Rajasthan than Karnataka. “People of BJP, listen, your condition will be worse in Rajasthan than what happened to you in Karnataka. You will disappear…,” said Rajasthan Consumer Affairs Minister Pratap Singh Khachariawas while talking to ANI in Jaipur.