BJP’s Bhola Singh sparks controversy on Eid says ‘should not be done if causes inconvenience’

While speaking to ANI, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr Bhola Singh said that if there is inconvenience due to someone's festival of any religion, it should not be done, in pretext of celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr. Bhola Singh said, “While celebrating festivals it should be seen that it doesn't cause inconvenience to the others. Hindus celebrate Holi, Diwali, Raksha Bandhan and the entire country celebrates that but no experiences inconvenience due to our festivals. If there is inconvenience due to someone's festival of any religion, it should not be done. A place has been designated for expressing your devotion, roads should not be blocked. If it happens it is wrong, action should be taken.”