BJP-ruled states charge half of VAT charged by other govts: Hardeep Singh Puri

Amid debate about reasons for soaring fuel prices in the country, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on April 29 launched an attack on non-BJP states saying that the BJP-ruled states are charging half of the Value Added Tax (VAT) charged by other governments. “BJP states are charging VAT half the amount of what non-BJP states are doing...There's a difference of Rs 15-20 in retail prices of petrol between BJP & non-BJP states,” said Hardeep Singh Puri.