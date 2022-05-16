BJP, RSS defaming Congress by instigating riots: CM Ashok Gehlot

Launching a fresh attack on RSS and BJP over the recent communal tensions that took place in parts of India, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on May 15 said that BJP and RSS are defaming Congress by instigating riots.“All accused (in recent riots in different states) are from RSS and BJP. The party that benefits from riots is instigating them. Hindutva is their agenda. Is Congress benefitting from the riots? Just defaming us,” the CM said.