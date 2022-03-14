BJP retain power in UP on account of Law & Order situation: Ajay Mishra

On account of law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, BJP retained power in the state, said Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni on March 14. “Had been saying from beginning that the manner in which Central and State government are working under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, we will form the government again with majority. Had the law and order (in UP) not been good, we wouldn't have received the majority,” he added.