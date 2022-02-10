BJP resolution document for Uttarakhand empowers farmers youth says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 10 while attending a public rally in Srinagar, Uttarakhand lauded the work of his government and said that resolution document, released by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will empower the people of the state. “BJP issued resolution document for the next 5 years, this resolution document empowers the farmers, youth and women. This decade will be the decade of Uttarakhand,” said PM Modi. The Prime Minister also said “The resolution document also aims to build new medical institutes in the state.”