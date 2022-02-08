BJP releases manifesto for Uttar Pradesh Polls

Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the election manifesto for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 in Lucknow on February 08. Along with BJP’s election manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’, the party also released its election song. Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya were also present at the launch event. Earlier on Feb 06, the party had postponed the release in view of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s demise.