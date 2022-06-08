BJP released list of 5 candidates for upcoming Legislative Council Elections in Maharashtra: Chandrakant Patil

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party President Chandrakant Patil on June 08 said that the party has released a list of candidates for the upcoming Legislative Council Elections in Maharashtra and four candidates have filed their nominations. “4 BJP candidates-Pravin Darekar, Prasad Lad, Ram Shinde, Shrikant Bhartiya have filed their nominations for the biennial polls to the Legislative Council of Maharashtra. Uma Girish Khapre to file her nomination on June 09,” he said.