BJP President JP Nadda unfurls tricolour at party headquarters in Delhi

On the occasion of Republic Day, Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda unfurled the national flag at party headquarters in Delhi. Today, India is celebrating 73rd Republic Day. The celebrations this year are special as Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country.