Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

BJP president JP Nadda offers prayers at Lord Valmiki Temple

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda visited the Lord Valmiki Temple in Delhi to offer prayers on July 13.

This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.