BJP News Shehzad Poonawalla Quits BJP Updates X Bio; Cites Reasons For Quitting | BJP News

According to sources, Shehzad Poonawalla has resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Poonawalla reportedly cited personal reasons in his resignation letter. He submitted his resignation to the BJP's top leadership. An official statement from the party is still awaited. Poonawalla recently removed BJP references from his X profile. His updated bio describes himself as a lifelong Modi follower. His Instagram bio still identifies him as BJP national spokesperson. Poonawalla joined the BJP after leaving Congress in 2017