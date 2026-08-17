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Lage Raho Munna Bhai-fame Ashwin Mushran's car injures father-son duo in Goa, case filed against actor's driver

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Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

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Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 02:21 PM IST

BJP News Shehzad Poonawalla Presses BJP To Accept Resignation In 2nd Letter | PM Modi

Shehzad Poonawalla, who has resigned as the BJP’s national spokesperson, has once again submitted his resignation to the party, urging the leadership to accept it and relieve him of his organisational responsibilities.

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Shehzad Poonawalla, who has resigned as the BJP’s national spokesperson, has once again submitted his resignation to the party, urging the leadership to accept it and relieve him of his organisational responsibilities.

Shehzad Poonawalla
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Shehzad Poonawalla resignation
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Lage Raho Munna Bhai-fame Ashwin Mushran's car injures father-son duo in Goa, case filed against actor's driver
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