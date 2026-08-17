BJP News Shehzad Poonawalla Presses BJP To Accept Resignation In 2nd Letter | PM Modi
Shehzad Poonawalla, who has resigned as the BJP’s national spokesperson, has once again submitted his resignation to the party, urging the leadership to accept it and relieve him of his organisational responsibilities.
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Shehzad Poonawalla, who has resigned as the BJP’s national spokesperson, has once again submitted his resignation to the party, urging the leadership to accept it and relieve him of his organisational responsibilities.