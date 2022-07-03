BJP NEC meet: Political resolution tabled by HM Amit Shah passed unanimously, says Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, while addressing a Press Conference post-attending National Executive Meeting in Hyderabad on July 03 said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the Supreme Court’s verdict in the 2002 Gujarat Riots and political resolution was passed by him unanimously during BJP NEC Meet. “On the 1st day of our National Executive Committee meeting, we discussed economic resolution. Today, on the 2nd day, it was my turn to discuss the political resolution. HM Amit Shah moved the resolution and it was passed unanimously,” said Biswa. “HM Amit Shah called the Supreme Court judgement, over Gujarat riots, historic. He said that all the allegations were declared false by the Supreme Court and the court called it politically inspired,” he added.