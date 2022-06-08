BJP National President JP Nadda visits Vande Mataram Bhavan in Kolkata

BJP National President JP Nadda visited Vande Mataram Bhavan in Chinsura-Hooghly on June 08. Nadda is on a two-day visit to West Bengal where he will hold organisational meetings. After his visit, Nadda said, “Vande Mataram which became the mantra during the India's freedom struggle was written here by Bankim Chandra Ji. I feel proud to visit this place today. A visit to this place has filled me with new vigour and determination to take forward our work for the country.”