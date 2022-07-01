BJP National Executive Meeting: Cutouts of PM Modi, JP Nadda, Amit Shah seen in Hyderabad

Bharatiya Janata Party is scheduled to hold a National Executive Meeting on June 02 and 03. The two-day meeting will be held at Hyderabad International Convention Centre. Cutouts and posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, and Amit Shah were seen on the roads and the lanes of Hyderabad. BJP top leadership is likely to join the meeting. Expansion of the party, the 2024 General Election, and new party policies are likely to be on the agenda.