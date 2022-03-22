BJP MP Tapir Gao calls Nitin Gadkari 'Spiderman' for weaving web of roads across country

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Arunachal Pradesh, Tapir Gao on March 21 praised Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, calling him a ‘Spiderman’ and said that he has built a web of roads across country. He said, "I have named Union Minister for Roads and Highways Nitin Gadkari a Spiderman. He has established a network of roads in every nook and corner of the country just like a spider weaves its web of threads."