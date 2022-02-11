BJP MP Tapir Gao appeals centre to take steps to bring back Arunachal man ‘abducted' by PLA in 2015

BJP MP Tapir Gao on February 10 requested the Centre government to initiate steps through concerned agencies for the release of Tapor Pullom who was "abducted by the Chinese People's Liberation Army in September 2015" from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Monigong area in Shi-Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh. Raising the issue in Lok Sabha, he said, "in September 2015, Tapor Pullom and his associate had gone for harvest collection and hunting. "But while hunting near a pass, the Chinese PLA took Tapor Pullom with them."