BJP MP State President VD Sharma calls Khargone violence a pre-planned conspiracy

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Madhya Pradesh State President, VD Sharma on April 14, called the Khargone violence as a pre-planned conspiracy and said that the strict action should be taken against miscreants. “Madhya Pradesh is a peaceful state, if in such a state procession were attacked then it suggests a pre-planned conspiracy by organisations like PFI. Strict action should be taken against miscreants,” said VD Sharma. He also commented on Digvijaya Singh allegedly conspiring to instigate communal violence by posting misleading tweets. “People like Digvijaya Singh are promoting them,” he said.