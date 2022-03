BJP MP Rakesh Singh mocks Rahul Gandhi, says he must become Congress’ president

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rakesh Singh on March 14 took a jibe at Congress’ leadership and said that BJP want Rahul Gandhi must become the president of grand old party. “The country has come to know the real position of Congress. His working committee meeting was also to stop the attacks within him. We also want Rahul Gandhi to become the president of Congress party and he must be,” he added.