BJP MP KJ Alphons stresses on need to honour job creators in private sector

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament KJ Alphons said that the government should honour people from private sectors who created bulk employment as the percentage of people coming from private sector is very high. “Percentage of people who are provided government jobs is very small. Bulk of employment comes from private sector...so I said we need to honour people who create jobs. Be it Ambani, Adani, Tata, or a tea seller. They need to be honoured, worshipped,” he said.