BJP MP KJ Alphons accuses Congress, its allies for migration of Pandits from Kashmir

Reacting to a tweet by Congress Kerala with a hashtag #Kashmir_Files vs Truth where the party had accused BJP-supported VP Singh government for migrations of Pandits from Kashmir in 1990, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP KJ Alphons on March 14 said that Congress and its allies had created a situation in which Pandits couldn’t live anymore in the valley. While speaking to ANI, KJ Alphons said, “Congress doesn't understand history, they have hugely distorted versions. Everyone knows that over 1.5 lakh Kashmiri Pandits were driven out on communal grounds, by the ruling dispensation, which was Congress or its supported governments.” “Congress and its allies created a situation in which the pandits couldn't live anymore; they were murdered, there was a genuine fear for their lives, so they left...things have improved dramatically after the revocation of Article 370,” KJ Alphons added.