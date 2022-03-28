BJP MLAs stage walk out from West Bengal Assembly over Birbhum violence case

After ruckus erupted inside West Bengal Assembly, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs on March 28 staged walk out from Assembly over Birbhum violence case. While addressing media persons, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari said, “Opposition demanded discussion over law and order on the last day at least, government declined. They brought Kolkata police personnel in civil dress to clash with 8-10 of our MLAs.”“The same situation of the Rampurhat incident created by Anarul Hussain was seen inside by TMC MLAs and their police. We will march against this at 2 pm today. I will write my complaint to the Speaker, demanding action as per the rules,” LoP Adhikari added.