BJP MLAs stage protest outside West Bengal Assembly over Birbhum arson incident

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs on March 25 staged a protest outside West Bengal Assembly over Birbhum arson incident. Eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Bhadu Sheikh.