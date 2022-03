BJP MLAs hold protest outside Jharkhand Assembly alleging loot of mines, minerals

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs on March 21 in Ranchi, held a protest outside the Assembly alleging the loot of mines and minerals in the state. While speaking to ANI, BJP MLA Anant Ojha said, “Mineral wealth is being looted continuously, this work is being done with the cooperation of the government. We are protesting inside and outside the House about this.”