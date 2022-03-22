BJP MLAs continue protest outside Maharashtra Assembly demanding Nawab Malik’s resignation

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs on March 22, continued to stage protest outside Maharashtra Assembly demanding the resignation of state minister Nawab Malik, in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case. Malik was arrested by ED in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case. Special PMLA court on March 21 extended the judicial custody of Malik till April 04.