BJP misleading people on religious lines, says Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Sunday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party for 'dividing people on the basis of religion', amid the ongoing row over the suspended BJP spokesperson's remarks against religious minorities. "We won't compromise with our (Congress party) ideology. BJP is dividing people on the basis of religion. Riots are being incited not only in big cities but also in small towns. We are still a national party even though our numbers have dwindled in the Parliament," the Chief Minister said while addressing reporters in the National Capital.