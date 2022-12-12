BJP Mahila Morcha ecstatic over swearing-in ceremony of CM-designate Bhupendra Patel

Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha welcomed leaders arriving at Ahmedabad airport to attend the swearing-in ceremony of CM-designate Bhupendra Patel on December 12. Patel will be taking oath for second term as the 18th Chief Minister of Gujarat in Gandhinagar on December 12. He will be sworn in by Governor Acharya Devvrat in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Union Minster Sarbananda Sonowal at Ahmedabad airport expressed happiness over BJP’s sweeping win in state and said, “I want to thank the people of Gujarat for giving immense support to BJP. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat has created history. I also want to thank each and every BJP worker.”