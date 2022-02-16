BJP made all efforts to leave no one hungry during pandemic: PM Modi in Pathankot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 16, while addressing a public rally in the poll-bound Pathankot said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is providing rations across the country including Punjab despite the pandemic. “Despite the pandemic, India is giving free ration to crores of citizens including the poor people of Punjab. We made all the efforts and ensured that no one is left hungry,” PM Modi said.The Punjab Assembly Elections will be held on February 20.