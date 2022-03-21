BJP led-govt promises to liberate PoJK: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on March 20 unveiled the 20-ft statue of founder of Dogra dynasty and first Maharaja of the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir Maharaja Gulab Singh in Kathua. While addressing the mediapersons, he said that Modi led-government will liberate Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. “Parliament passed a resolution unanimously in 1994, emphasising that Pakistan must vacate parts of Jammu and Kashmir under its illegal occupation. It is our promise to liberate PoJK,” he said.